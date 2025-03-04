Compumedics Secures FDA Clearance for Falcon™ HST, Targeting US Market Growth

Compumedics Limited ( (AU:CMP) ) has issued an announcement.

Compumedics Limited has received FDA clearance to market its Falcon™ HST device in the USA, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to expand within the fast-growing home sleep testing (HST) market. The company aims to capture 10% to 30% of the USD100m-200m addressable market over the next 24 months, leveraging its success in Australia and its established sales team in the USA. The Falcon™ HST offers a clinically advanced, scalable technology that enhances patient convenience and reduces costs, positioning Compumedics to capitalize on the high-growth potential of the US market.

Compumedics Limited is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic technology for sleep, brain, and ultrasonic blood flow monitoring.

