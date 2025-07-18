Compugen’s COM701 Trial: A Potential Game-Changer in Ovarian Cancer Treatment?

Compugen ((CGEN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Compugen Ltd is conducting a clinical trial titled ‘An Adaptive Clinical Platform Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of COM701 as Monotherapy or Combination Therapy as Maintenance Therapy in Participants With Relapsed Platinum Sensitive Ovarian Cancer (PSOC)’. The study aims to assess whether the experimental antibody COM701 can delay the progression of ovarian cancer and its safety profile in patients with relapsed platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

The intervention being tested is COM701, an experimental antibody administered intravenously every three weeks. It is designed to slow or stop the progression of ovarian cancer and delay the need for new anti-cancer treatments.

This is a randomized, parallel-group, triple-masked study with a primary treatment purpose. Participants are allocated to either a COM701 treatment arm or a placebo group. The study will adapt to evaluate COM701 in combination with other drugs based on interim results.

The study is currently recruiting, with an estimated start date of July 22, 2025. The last update was submitted on July 16, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential market impact.

The trial’s progress could influence Compugen’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if the results demonstrate significant efficacy and safety. The competitive landscape in ovarian cancer treatments may also be affected, depending on the outcomes of this study.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

