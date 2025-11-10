Compugen Reports Q3 2025 Results and Advances Clinical Trials

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, Compugen Ltd. reported its third quarter 2025 financial results and provided a corporate update. The company highlighted the presentation of COM701 Phase 1 data at ESMO 2025, which informed the design of the ongoing MAIA-ovarian platform trial. Compugen is enrolling patients in the U.S., Israel, and France for this trial, with interim analysis expected in Q1 2027. The company also presented the Phase 1 trial design for GS-0321 at SITC 2025. Partner AstraZeneca shared promising results from Phase 2 trials of rilvegostomig in NSCLC and bladder cancer. Financially, Compugen reported a solid cash position expected to fund operations into Q3 2027, despite a net loss of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Spark’s Take on CGEN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CGEN is a Neutral.

Compugen’s overall stock score is driven by its financial performance challenges and valuation concerns, despite positive technical indicators and strategic advancements highlighted in the earnings call. The company’s improved cash flow management and strong leadership transitions provide some optimism, but the negative P/E ratio and increased net losses weigh heavily on the score.

More about Compugen

Compugen Ltd. is a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company that utilizes its predictive AI/ML powered computational discovery platform, Unigen™, to identify novel drug targets and biological pathways for developing cancer immunotherapies. The company is focused on differentiated Fc-reduced programs targeting TIGIT and has partnerships with AstraZeneca and Gilead for the development of bispecific and multispecific antibodies. Compugen is headquartered in Israel with offices in San Francisco, CA, and its shares are listed on Nasdaq and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CGEN.

Average Trading Volume: 377,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $151.5M

