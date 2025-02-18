Compugen Announces Significant Share Price Increase

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
An announcement from Compugen ( (CGEN) ) is now available.
Compugen has reported a significant increase in its share price, with a notable rise exceeding 5%. This development indicates a potentially positive impact on the company’s market perception and may influence its operations and stakeholder confidence.
More about Compugen
YTD Price Performance: 34.55%
Average Trading Volume: 713,838
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: $198.8M
