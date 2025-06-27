Composite Alliance Group Secures €2 Million Loan for Subsidiary

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale
An announcement from Composite Alliance Group, Inc. Class A ( (TSE:CAG) ) is now available.
Composite Alliance Group Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Techni-Modul Engineering S.A., has secured a €2,000,000 loan from Ya-King (Hong Kong) Limited, an insider entity. The loan, which is unsecured and bears a 2% annual interest rate, will be used for working capital and matures in December 2028. This transaction is classified as a related party transaction but is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its nature. The loan’s approval by CAG’s directors indicates a strategic move to bolster the subsidiary’s financial position without affecting shareholder voting interests.
More about Composite Alliance Group, Inc. Class A
Composite Alliance Group Inc. operates in the engineering sector, primarily through its subsidiary Techni-Modul Engineering S.A. The company focuses on providing engineering solutions and services, with a market focus that includes securing financial arrangements to support its operations.
Average Trading Volume: 7,769
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$1.84M
