Composite Alliance Group Secures €2 Million Loan for Subsidiary

An announcement from Composite Alliance Group, Inc. Class A ( (TSE:CAG) ) is now available.

Composite Alliance Group Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Techni-Modul Engineering S.A., has secured a €2,000,000 loan from Ya-King (Hong Kong) Limited, an insider entity. The loan, which is unsecured and bears a 2% annual interest rate, will be used for working capital and matures in December 2028. This transaction is classified as a related party transaction but is exempt from certain regulatory requirements due to its nature. The loan’s approval by CAG’s directors indicates a strategic move to bolster the subsidiary’s financial position without affecting shareholder voting interests.

More about Composite Alliance Group, Inc. Class A

Composite Alliance Group Inc. operates in the engineering sector, primarily through its subsidiary Techni-Modul Engineering S.A. The company focuses on providing engineering solutions and services, with a market focus that includes securing financial arrangements to support its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 7,769

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.84M

