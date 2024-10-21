Complii FinTech Restructures Capital for Growth

Complii Fintech Solutions Ltd (AU:CF1) has released an update.

Complii FinTech Solutions Ltd plans to consolidate its issued capital by converting every ten shares into one, aiming to establish a more suitable capital structure that aligns with its growth strategy. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market appeal and provide a better platform for expansion without altering the shareholders’ proportional ownership. Additionally, the company will execute a buy-back for shareholders with less than a marketable parcel of shares to streamline administrative costs.

