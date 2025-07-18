Completion of Compulsory Acquisition of Amara Holdings Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Amara Holdings Limited ( (SG:A34) ) has issued an update.

Amara Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Singapore, has been the subject of a voluntary unconditional general offer by United Overseas Bank Limited on behalf of DRC Investments Pte. Ltd. The completion of the compulsory acquisition under Section 215(1) of the Companies Act 1967 has been announced, indicating that the offer for all issued ordinary shares of Amara Holdings, excluding those held in treasury or already controlled by the offeror, has been successfully executed. This acquisition marks a significant step in consolidating ownership and could have implications for shareholders and the company’s strategic direction.

More about Amara Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 83,286

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$511.7M

Find detailed analytics on A34 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

