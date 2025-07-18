Compass Pathways’ Psilocybin Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Depression Treatment?

Compass Pathways Plc ((CMPS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Compass Pathways Plc is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Phase III, Multicentre, Randomised, Double-blind, Controlled Study to Investigate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Two Administrations of COMP360 in Participants With Treatment-resistant Depression.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness of COMP360 psilocybin in improving symptoms of treatment-resistant depression (TRD) in adults, a condition where patients do not respond to traditional antidepressants.

The intervention being tested is COMP360, a psilocybin-based treatment administered in doses of 25 mg, 10 mg, and 1 mg. The purpose is to assess its efficacy and safety in alleviating depressive symptoms when used alongside psychological support.

The study design is interventional with a randomized, parallel assignment model. It employs quadruple masking, meaning that the participant, care provider, investigator, and outcomes assessor are all blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 14, 2023, with an estimated primary completion date in 2025. The last update was submitted on July 17, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The outcome of this study could significantly influence Compass Pathways’ stock performance, as positive results may boost investor confidence and position the company as a leader in innovative depression treatments. This could also impact competitors in the mental health treatment space.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

