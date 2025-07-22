Compass Pathways Advances Psilocybin Study for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Compass Pathways Plc ((CMPS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Compass Pathways Plc is conducting a Phase III study titled ‘A Phase III, Multicentre, Randomised, Double-blind, Controlled Study to Investigate the Efficacy, Safety, and Tolerability of Two Administrations of COMP360 in Participants With Treatment-resistant Depression.’ The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness, safety, and tolerability of COMP360, a psilocybin-based treatment, in adults with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). This study is significant as it seeks to provide new therapeutic options for individuals who have not responded to traditional depression treatments.

The intervention being tested is COMP360, a psilocybin drug administered in 25 mg, 10 mg, and 1 mg doses, intended to alleviate symptoms of depression in TRD patients. Psilocybin is known for its potential therapeutic effects when combined with psychological support.

The study design is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different dosage groups in a parallel model. It employs a quadruple masking approach, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are unaware of the treatment allocations. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on February 14, 2023, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion date is projected for July 21, 2025, which is also the date of the last update submission. These timelines are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipating results.

The update on this study could influence Compass Pathways’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as positive outcomes may enhance the company’s market position in the mental health treatment sector. Investors should also consider the competitive landscape, where other companies are exploring similar psychedelic therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

