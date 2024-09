Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 48,113 ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury primarily for employee share schemes. The transaction is part of a larger $500 million buyback program, of which this is the final stage. Post-purchase, the total number of Compass voting rights remains at 1,698,111,030 Ordinary Shares.

