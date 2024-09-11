Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has announced the buyback of 24,253 ordinary shares on September 10, 2024, as a part of its ongoing $500 million share buyback program. These shares, bought through J.P. Morgan Securities plc, will be held in treasury to fulfill employee share scheme obligations. The company’s total number of shares in issue remains at 1,698,428,634, with the same number of voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.