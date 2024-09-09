Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has reported the purchase of 4,978 of its own shares on September 6, 2024, which will be held in treasury to fulfill future employee share scheme obligations. This buyback is part of a larger $500 million program, with this transaction being the second phase amounting to $250 million. The company’s total number of voting rights remains at 1,698,452,887 Ordinary Shares following the transaction.

For further insights into GB:CPG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.