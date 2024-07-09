Compass Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has reported the repurchase of 78,574 of its own shares as part of its ongoing $500 million share buyback program, with the recent transaction carried out through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The acquired shares will be held in treasury for future employee share schemes. Following the buyback, Compass Group PLC’s total number of shares in issue remains at 1,701,175,213, retaining the company’s total voting rights.

