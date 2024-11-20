Compass Group Advances $500 Million Share Buyback Plan

Compass (GB:CPG) has released an update.

Compass Group PLC has repurchased 59,168 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange, as part of a $250 million share buyback initiative. This move is part of the company’s broader $500 million buyback strategy, aiming to utilize these shares for employee incentives and other allocations. The repurchase reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders while managing its capital effectively.

