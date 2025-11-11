Compass Gold Corp. Secures Environmental Permit for Massala Gold Mine Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Compass Gold ( (TSE:CVB) ) has issued an announcement.

Compass Gold Corp. has received an Environmental Permit from the Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development of Mali, paving the way for the issuance of a Small Mine Permit for its Massala prospect. This development marks a significant step forward in the company’s operations, allowing it to advance its first near-surface gold mine project. The company is currently conducting bulk sampling to determine the most efficient processing system for the Massala site, while also exploring additional opportunities within its Sikasso Property to enhance shareholder value.

More about Compass Gold

Compass Gold Corp., a public company incorporated in Ontario and a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX-V, holds gold exploration permits in Mali through its acquisition of MGE and Malian subsidiaries in 2017. The company’s Sikasso Property, located in southern Mali, spans 1,173 sq. km and is in proximity to several multi-million-ounce gold projects. The Mali-based technical team, led by Dr. Madani Diallo and supervised by Dr. Sandy Archibald, is actively conducting exploration programs.

Average Trading Volume: 32,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$16.48M

