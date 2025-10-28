Compagnia dei Caraibi Faces Revenue Decline Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. ( (IT:TIME) ) has issued an announcement.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. reported a significant decrease in consolidated revenues as of September 30, 2025, amounting to €26.6 million, a 33.5% drop from the previous year. This decline is attributed to the redefinition of the brand portfolio amidst challenging market conditions characterized by high uncertainty and competitive pressure. Despite the financial downturn, the company is focusing on rationalizing and strengthening its structure, with an emphasis on premium brands that show potential for value and margin growth in the medium term. The Board of Directors has called a Shareholders’ Meeting to address the financial situation, highlighting a loss exceeding one-third of the company’s share capital.

Compagnia dei Caraibi S.p.A. is a leading company in the importation, development, brand building, and distribution of premium and super-premium spirits, wines, and soft drinks from around the world, as well as Italian craft beers. Founded in 2008 and listed on the stock exchange since July 2021, the company operates in 51 countries with a direct presence in Italy, Spain, and the United States. It has expanded its business model to include an omnichannel concept targeting end consumers and focuses on the consolidation of proprietary brands. Compagnia dei Caraibi is a Benefit company with a commitment to ESG principles and has obtained B Corp® certification.

