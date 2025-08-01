Commerzbank Shows Resilience in Latest EBA Stress Test

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Commerzbank ( (DE:CBK) ) has provided an update.

Commerzbank has demonstrated strong resilience in the latest European Banking Authority stress test, improving its Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio to 9.6% under adverse conditions, compared to 9.5% in 2023. Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, including a severe recession in Germany and increased inflation, the bank’s performance highlights its robustness and ability to support customers during difficult times. The stress test results, which are part of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process, underscore Commerzbank’s capacity to withstand economic shocks and maintain profitable growth.

More about Commerzbank

Commerzbank is a full-service bank with two main business segments: Corporate Clients and Private and Small-Business Customers. It is the leading bank for corporate clients in Germany and the German Mittelstand, handling around 30% of Germany’s foreign trade financing. The bank operates internationally in over 40 countries, supporting Mittelstand clients, large corporates, and institutional clients. Commerzbank also serves private and small-business customers in Germany, offering a wide range of financial services through various channels, including its digital brand comdirect and its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A.

