Commercial Vehicle Group Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Commercial Vehicle ( (CVGI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Commercial Vehicle presented to its investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVG) is a global provider of systems, assemblies, and components for the commercial and electric vehicle markets, known for solving complex design and manufacturing challenges.

In its third quarter of 2025, CVG reported revenues of $152.5 million, a decrease of 11.2% from the previous year, primarily due to reduced demand in North America. Despite this, the company showed resilience with an adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million, marking a 7% increase.

Key highlights from the report include a net loss of $6.8 million, or $(0.20) per share, and an adjusted net loss of $4.6 million, or $(0.14) per share. The Global Electrical Systems segment showed positive growth with a 5.9% increase in revenues, driven by new business wins. However, the Trim Systems and Components segment faced a significant revenue drop of 29.2%.

Looking ahead, CVG’s management remains focused on operational efficiency and cost reduction to navigate the challenging market conditions. The company expects to generate over $30 million in free cash flow for the full fiscal year, despite a revised outlook for lower net sales and adjusted EBITDA.

Overall, CVG continues to adapt to market challenges, leveraging operational improvements and strategic initiatives to position itself for future growth.

