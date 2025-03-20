Comfort Systems Announces Board Member Resignation

Comfort Systems ( (FIX) ) has shared an announcement.

On March 19, 2025, Comfort Systems USA, Inc. announced that Mr. Vance W. Tang will resign from the Board of Directors and all its committees, effective May 16, 2025, as part of his retirement. This change in the board’s composition may impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially affecting stakeholders and the company’s future operations.

More about Comfort Systems

YTD Price Performance: -15.59%

Average Trading Volume: 526,786

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $12.06B

