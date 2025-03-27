Comba Telecom Reports 2024 Financial Results with Revenue Decline

The latest update is out from Comba Telecom Systems Holdings ( (HK:2342) ).

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited reported its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024, showing a decline in revenue to HK$4.53 billion from HK$5.98 billion in 2023. The company experienced a loss attributable to shareholders of HK$564.19 million, a significant drop from a profit of HK$6.70 million in the previous year. The gross profit margin also decreased to 25.9% from 27.8%. Despite these challenges, the audit committee has reviewed and agreed with the financial practices and results, and the annual report will be published on relevant stock exchange websites.

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company primarily focuses on providing wireless communication solutions and services, with a market presence in Hong Kong and Singapore.

