Columbus McKinnon Reports Q1 FY26 Financial Results

Columbus Mckinnon ( (CMCO) ) has provided an announcement.

Columbus McKinnon reported its Q1 FY26 results, showing a 2% increase in orders and a 23% rise in backlog, despite a net sales decrease of 1.6% and a net loss of $1.9 million due to tariff impacts and acquisition-related expenses. The company remains optimistic about its demand environment and strategic plans, emphasizing operational execution and cost management as it progresses toward completing the Kito Crosby acquisition.

The most recent analyst rating on (CMCO) stock is a Buy with a $50.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Columbus Mckinnon stock, see the CMCO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on CMCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CMCO is a Neutral.

Columbus McKinnon’s overall stock score is primarily influenced by the stable gross margins and equity base, despite profitability and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis indicates moderate bullish momentum, while valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings. Mixed sentiments from the earnings call highlight both growth opportunities and operational risks, supported by positive corporate events such as the pending acquisition.

More about Columbus Mckinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is a leading company in the design, manufacture, and marketing of intelligent motion solutions for material handling.

Average Trading Volume: 432,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $457.8M

