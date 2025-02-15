Columbus Hill Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. Amid Market Shifts

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P., managed by Kevin D. Eng, recently executed a significant transaction involving Alphabet Inc. Class A ((GOOGL)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 161,415 shares.

Recent Updates on Alphabet Inc. Class A stock

Alphabet Inc. Class A reported strong financial results for Q4 2024, with a 14% increase in annual revenue to $350 billion, largely driven by advancements in AI and cloud services. Google Cloud’s revenue rose by 30%, and YouTube advertising grew by 14%. Despite facing a 4% decline in network advertising revenue, the company’s operating income increased by 31%, and net income grew by 28%. Alphabet plans to invest $75 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, focusing on AI and infrastructure, despite anticipating potential revenue headwinds from currency fluctuations and the leap year effect. Hedge funds showed mixed interest, with some increasing and others reducing their positions. The stock’s year-to-date price performance saw a decline of approximately 2.17% to 3.07%, with a market cap around $2,248.2 billion.

More about Alphabet Inc. Class A

YTD Price Performance: -1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 28,920,224

Current Market Cap: $2278.6B