Columbus Hill Capital Reduces Microsoft Holdings by 5,015 Shares

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P., managed by Kevin D. Eng, recently executed a significant transaction involving Microsoft ((MSFT)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 5,015 shares.

More about Microsoft

YTD Price Performance: -1.92%

Average Trading Volume: 21,797,513

Current Market Cap: $3051.9B