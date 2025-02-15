Columbus Hill Capital Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

Columbus Hill Capital Management, L.P., managed by Kevin D. Eng, recently executed a significant transaction involving Meta Platforms, Inc. ((META)). The hedge fund reduced its position by 34,476 shares.

Recent Updates on Meta Platforms, Inc. stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. has recently announced a series of strategic changes, including laying off 5% of its global workforce while accelerating the hiring of machine learning engineers. The company is merging its Messenger and Facebook teams and is considering relocating its incorporation from Delaware to Texas for a more favorable business environment. Meta is investing significantly in virtual and augmented reality, with a projected investment of $100 billion by the end of the year. The company has sold over 1 million Ray-Ban smart glasses in 2024, with 2025 marked as a pivotal year for smart glasses development. In response to these strategic shifts, Argus has increased Meta’s stock price target from $686 to $775. The stock has demonstrated a year-to-date price performance of over 20%, with a current market capitalization of approximately $1,838 billion.

More about Meta Platforms, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: 21.58%

Average Trading Volume: 13,736,521

Current Market Cap: $1846.1B