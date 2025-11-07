Columbia Seligman Announces Q4 Distribution for 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Func Inc ( (STK) ) has shared an update.

On November 7, 2025, Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. announced a fourth quarter distribution of $1.3280 per share, which includes a typical quarterly distribution of $0.4625 per share. This distribution aims to avoid a 4% federal excise tax by distributing excess income for the fiscal year 2025. The distribution will be paid on December 9, 2025, and is expected to be a special capital gain distribution, primarily paid in stock unless shareholders elect to receive cash. The fund’s income for the year exceeded previous distributions, and all distributions in 2025 have been from earnings and profits, not a return of capital.

More about Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Func Inc

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, focusing on technology growth investments. The company offers a managed distribution policy and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol STK.

Average Trading Volume: 48,124

Learn more about STK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue