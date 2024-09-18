Colowide Co. Advances Corporate Governance and Diversity

Colowide Co., Ltd. (JP:7616) has released an update.

COLOWIDE Co., Ltd., a company dedicated to contributing to society through ‘food’, emphasizes the importance of compliance with laws like the Food Sanitation Law and the Corporate Governance Code to sustain growth and enhance corporate value. The company is currently reevaluating its policy shareholdings, reducing them from 18 to 17 issues, and is committed to diversity with goals of 30% female employees and managers by FY2026. Moreover, it has taken significant steps to ensure comprehensive disclosure of its corporate philosophy, management strategies, and governance policies to stakeholders.

For further insights into JP:7616 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.