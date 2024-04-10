Coloured Ties Enhances Market Presence

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSE:TIE) has released an update.

Coloured Ties Capital Inc., a business incubator and industry disruptor, has partnered with Maximus Strategic Consulting Inc. to enhance investor relations through promotional content. Maximus has created and distributed engaging videos and featured the company’s news in their weekly newsletter, helping to broaden Coloured Ties’ reach without owning any stake in the company.

