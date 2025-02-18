Colombian Finance Authority Approves Sun Valley’s Tender Offer for Mineros Shares

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:
Mineros SA ( (TSE:MSA) ) has issued an update.
The Colombian Superintendent of Finance has approved Sun Valley Investments AG’s public tender offer to acquire between 5% and 9% of Mineros S.A.’s shares. This offer could impact Mineros’ market position and shareholder dynamics, as Sun Valley already owns 30.85% of the company’s shares. The acceptance period for the offer will run from February 21 to March 6, 2025, with a possible extension, and trading in Mineros shares has resumed on the Colombia Stock Exchange.
More about Mineros SA
Mineros S.A. is a gold mining company based in Medellin, Colombia, with operations in Colombia and Nicaragua. It has a diversified asset base focusing on safety and sustainability, with a strong record in shareholder value maximization and dividend distribution over nearly 50 years. The company is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Colombia Stock Exchange.
YTD Price Performance: 50.89%
Average Trading Volume: 136,778
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell
Current Market Cap: C$502.7M
