Collective Mining Reports High-Grade Drilling Results at Apollo

Collective Mining ( (TSE:CNL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Collective Mining Ltd. has announced promising assay results from its shallow drilling program at the Apollo system, part of the Guayabales project in Colombia. The results indicate high-grade mineralization, with one hole revealing 397.50 metres at 2.62 g/t gold equivalent from the surface. The company is advancing its exploration efforts with nine drill rigs in operation and plans to expand the high-grade Ramp Zone at Apollo. These developments are expected to enhance the company’s growth prospects and strengthen its position in the mining industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CNL) stock is a Buy with a C$8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Collective Mining stock, see the TSE:CNL Stock Forecast page.

More about Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily engages in the extraction of gold, silver, copper, and tungsten, with a significant focus on its multi-target Guayabales project in Caldas, Colombia.

YTD Price Performance: 119.21%

Average Trading Volume: 155,213

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.13B

