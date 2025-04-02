Collective Mining Expands Drill Program with $63.4 Million Financing

An update from Collective Mining ( (TSE:CNL) ) is now available.

Collective Mining Ltd. has announced an expansion of its drill program following a successful C$63.4 million financing, bringing its treasury to over US$78 million. This funding will support a 70,000-meter drill program, the largest in the company’s history, across its Guayabales and San Antonio projects. The expanded program will utilize up to ten diamond drill rigs and accelerate environmental and metallurgical studies to expedite future permitting processes. The company is particularly focused on its Apollo System within the Guayabales Project, which has shown significant potential as a large-scale, high-grade discovery. The expansion is expected to enhance the company’s exploration capabilities and potentially lead to further discoveries, strengthening its position in the mining industry.

More about Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development projects. The company is primarily engaged in discovering and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on gold and other precious metals. Its market focus includes significant projects like the Guayabales and San Antonio projects, where it aims to expand its drilling operations.

YTD Price Performance: 102.80%

Average Trading Volume: 46,734

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $744.6M

See more data about CNL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue