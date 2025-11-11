Coliwoo Holdings Ltd. Stabilizes IPO with Strategic Share Purchases

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Coliwoo Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:W8W) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Coliwoo Holdings Ltd. has announced the stabilization of its initial public offering (IPO) on the Singapore Exchange’s Mainboard. Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd., acting as the stabilizing manager, purchased 2,889,800 shares at a price range of S$0.575 to S$0.580. This action is part of the company’s strategy to ensure the stability of its share price post-listing, reflecting a proactive approach to managing market perception and investor confidence.

Average Trading Volume: 9,470,100

