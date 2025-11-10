Coliwoo Holdings Ltd. Stabilizes IPO with Share Purchases

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Coliwoo Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:W8W) ) has provided an announcement.

Coliwoo Holdings Ltd. has announced a stabilizing action in relation to its initial public offering (IPO) of ordinary shares on the Singapore Exchange’s Mainboard. Maybank Securities Pte. Ltd., acting as the stabilizing manager, has purchased 335,200 shares at a price of S$0.59 each. This move is part of efforts to support the share price post-IPO, which can have implications for investor confidence and market perception of the company’s value.

More about Coliwoo Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 13,537,200

For detailed information about W8W stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue