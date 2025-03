Colibri Resource Reports Promising Drilling Results at El Pilar Gold Project

An announcement from Colibri Resource ( (TSE:CBI) ) is now available.

Colibri Resource Corporation announced promising assay results from its El Pilar Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico, where a recent drilling program revealed significant gold mineralization. The results, including 1.6 g/t gold over 36.3 meters from surface, suggest potential for open-pit mining and contribute to the project’s development, with further results pending from additional drill holes.

More about Colibri Resource

Colibri Resource Corporation is involved in the mining industry, focusing on gold and silver exploration. The company holds a 49% interest in the El Pilar Gold & Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico, with Tocvan Ventures as its partner and operator.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 172,026

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$3.29M

