Colgate-Palmolive Reports Modest Q2 2025 Growth

Colgate-palmolive Company ( (CL) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Colgate-palmolive Company presented to its investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global leader in consumer products with a focus on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care, and Pet Nutrition, operating in over 200 countries with a commitment to sustainability and community wellbeing.

In its second quarter of 2025, Colgate-Palmolive reported a modest increase in net sales and earnings per share, despite challenging market conditions. The company maintained its leadership in the toothpaste and manual toothbrush markets, with significant global market shares.

Key financial highlights include a 1.0% increase in net sales to $5,110 million and a 2% rise in GAAP EPS to $0.91. Organic sales grew by 1.8%, and the company generated $1,484 million in net cash from operations in the first half of 2025. Notably, Colgate-Palmolive announced a new three-year productivity program aimed at enhancing growth and supporting its 2030 strategy.

The company has updated its organic sales growth guidance for the full year 2025, expecting growth at the low end of 2% to 4%, factoring in the planned exit from private label pet sales. Colgate-Palmolive continues to focus on innovation and optimizing its global supply chain to navigate market volatility.

Looking ahead, Colgate-Palmolive remains focused on achieving its 2025 financial targets, leveraging its strategic framework and strong global portfolio to manage market uncertainties and drive future growth.

