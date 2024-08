Coles Group Ltd. (AU:COL) has released an update.

Coles Group Limited has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainable business practices. The report, endorsed by the Board, details Coles’ efforts towards a better future through responsible choices. Investors and media seeking further information are encouraged to contact the designated representatives.

