Cokal Limited (AU:CKA) has released an update.

Cokal Limited has announced an amendment to their annual report to correct errors in the Top 20 Shareholder List on page 86, with no other changes to the document. The company, which aims to become a global metallurgical coal producer, has reiterated that the corrected report is now available and affirms its interests in four Indonesian projects.

For further insights into AU:CKA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.