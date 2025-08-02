Cohu Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cohu Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Cohu Inc. Earnings Call Highlights Growth and Challenges

Cohu Inc ((COHU)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cohu Inc. recently held its earnings call, showcasing a robust performance characterized by new orders, increased utilization, and innovative product launches. However, the call also addressed concerns about a potential seasonal slowdown and adjustments in tax provisions, painting a mixed yet optimistic picture for the company’s future.

Increased Test Cell Utilization

The earnings call revealed a noteworthy increase in test cell utilization, which rose by 3 percentage points quarter-over-quarter to reach 75%. This uptick suggests a potential recovery cycle within the industry, indicating that Cohu is effectively leveraging its resources to meet growing demand.

Significant Customer Order

Cohu secured a substantial $28 million design win order for its Eclipse handler from an existing customer, targeting the mobile and automotive end markets. This order underscores the company’s strong customer relationships and its ability to deliver solutions that meet the evolving needs of these dynamic sectors.

Geographical Expansion

In a strategic move, Cohu received its first system order from a customer in India for silicon carbide testing. This development opens a new geographical opportunity for the company, potentially expanding its market reach and diversifying its revenue streams.

Revenue and Margin Performance

For the second quarter, Cohu reported revenue of $107.7 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 44.4%. These figures reflect the company’s solid financial performance and its ability to maintain healthy margins amidst a competitive landscape.

New Product Launch

Cohu introduced a new model of the Eclipse handler, a configurable platform designed to expand its market share among test subcontractors. This launch highlights Cohu’s commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on enhancing its product offerings.

Advanced Test Solutions for Display Technology

The launch of the PD3x instrument marks a significant advancement in Cohu’s capabilities for OLED displays and emerging AR devices. This product enhancement positions the company to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced display technologies.

Software Business Growth

Cohu’s software segment booked $360,000 in Q2, with an annual recurring revenue opportunity of $530,000. The company continues to invest in AI-driven process control, signaling its dedication to expanding its software business and leveraging technology for growth.

Seasonal Slowdown Expectation

The company anticipates a seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter, with a potential mid-single-digit revenue decline. This expectation reflects typical industry cycles and suggests a cautious approach to managing future performance.

Tax Provision Impact

Cohu expects a Q3 tax provision of approximately $15 million due to changes in capitalized R&D, with a high effective tax rate anticipated in Q4. These adjustments highlight the financial complexities the company faces in navigating regulatory changes.

Lack of Stock Repurchases

Despite having $23 million available for future repurchases, Cohu did not complete any stock repurchases in Q2. This decision may reflect a strategic choice to allocate capital towards other growth initiatives.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Cohu projects a 16% revenue increase quarter-over-quarter for Q3 2025, driven by recent system orders in the mobile and automotive test markets. The company expects a revenue mix of 47% from systems and 53% from recurring revenue, with a gross margin of around 44%. Operating expenses are projected at $50 million, and the effective tax rate for Q4 is estimated between 30% and 35%. Cohu remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on capturing new customer opportunities and investing in new products.

In summary, Cohu Inc.’s earnings call painted a picture of a company on the rise, with strong performance metrics and strategic initiatives aimed at sustaining growth. While challenges such as a potential seasonal slowdown and tax provision adjustments were acknowledged, the overall sentiment was one of cautious optimism, with a clear focus on innovation and market expansion.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement