Coherus Biosciences Completes UDENYCA Franchise Divestiture

On April 14, 2025, Coherus BioSciences announced the completion of its UDENYCA franchise divestiture to Intas Pharmaceuticals for up to $558.4 million. This strategic move, which included an upfront payment of $483.4 million, allows Coherus to focus on its oncology programs, reduce debt, and extend its cash runway into 2027, thereby strengthening its market position and operational focus on novel cancer therapies.

Spark’s Take on CHRS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CHRS is a Neutral.

Coherus Biosciences shows promise with revenue growth and strategic initiatives, but financial instability and technical weakness present risks. The undervaluation based on P/E ratios represents potential upside if financial challenges are addressed. Earnings call sentiments were positive with a strong growth outlook, but investor perception challenges remain.

More about Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences is a commercial-stage innovative oncology company focusing on immuno-oncology therapies. It offers products like LOQTORZI, a PD-1 inhibitor, and is developing a promising pipeline targeting various cancers. The company aims to expand sales of LOQTORZI and advance its pipeline candidates to enhance cancer treatment outcomes.

YTD Price Performance: -40.36%

Average Trading Volume: 1,949,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $96.88M

