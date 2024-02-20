Coherent Corp Announces CEO Transition and Search Plans

Coherent Corp (COHR) has released an update.

Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., CEO of Coherent Corp., has announced his plan to retire by the end of 2024, prompting the company’s Board of Directors to launch an extensive search for his successor. The search will consider both internal and external candidates to find a leader who can guide the company into its next chapter. A seamless transition is a priority, as outlined in a formal agreement that assures Mattera’s role until a new CEO is in place, with provisions for his compensation and potential severance benefits. The company and Mattera have agreed on the terms of his departure, and he will step down from the Board once a new CEO is appointed.

