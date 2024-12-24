Cogstate Ltd Reduces Shares Through Buyback

Cogstate Ltd (AU:CGS) has released an update.

Cogstate Ltd has announced the cessation of 1,425,375 ordinary fully paid shares following an on-market buy-back as of December 24, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its issued capital effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

