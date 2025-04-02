Cognyte Software Achieves Strong Fiscal Year 2025 Results with Double-Digit Growth

An update from Cognyte Software ( (CGNT) ) is now available.

Cognyte Software Ltd. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending January 31, 2025, highlighting a strong performance with double-digit revenue growth and a significant increase in profitability. The company reported a 13% increase in Q4 revenue to $94.5 million and a substantial improvement in profitability, with GAAP operating income turning positive. For the fiscal year, revenue grew by 12% to $350.6 million, and adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to $29.1 million. Looking ahead, Cognyte projects fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $392 million, with expectations of continued strong profitability growth, positioning the company for long-term success.

More about Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a leading technology company specializing in data processing and investigative analytics solutions. Their offerings empower law enforcement, national security, and intelligence agencies to generate actionable intelligence from data, using advanced technologies such as AI and big data analytics. Cognyte’s solutions are designed to help organizations navigate complex environments by enabling smarter, faster decision-making to anticipate and mitigate threats.

