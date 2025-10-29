Cognizant Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Cognizant reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with revenue reaching $5.42 billion, marking a 7.4% increase year-over-year. The company achieved significant growth in North America and across all segments, driven by organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Despite a decline in GAAP EPS due to a one-time tax expense, the adjusted EPS rose by 11% year-over-year. Cognizant’s strategic focus on AI-led platforms and large deal momentum contributed to its robust performance, with six large deals signed in the quarter. The company also increased its full-year revenue growth guidance and continued its capital return to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends.

The most recent analyst rating on (CTSH) stock is a Hold with a $75.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cognizant stock, see the CTSH Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CTSH is a Outperform.

Cognizant’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the primary drivers of its high score. The company’s strategic focus on AI and large deal wins bolster its growth prospects. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and challenges in the Health Sciences segment pose risks.

Cognizant is a leading professional services company that operates globally, providing technology and industry-focused solutions. The company is committed to advancing an AI-led future through client agreements, platform enhancements, and strategic partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 4,254,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $33.12B

