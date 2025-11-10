Cogent Biosciences Announces Positive Phase 3 Trial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Cogent Biosciences ( (COGT) ) has provided an update.

On November 10, 2025, Cogent Biosciences announced positive results from its bezuclastinib PEAK Phase 3 Trial in patients with imatinib-resistant or intolerant GIST. The trial demonstrated that the combination of bezuclastinib with sunitinib significantly improved progression-free survival and objective response rates compared to sunitinib alone. The results suggest a potential new standard of care for second-line GIST treatment, with a projected global market opportunity exceeding $4 billion. The company plans to present detailed results at a major medical conference in 2026, indicating a significant impact on its market positioning and potential commercial success.

The most recent analyst rating on (COGT) stock is a Buy with a $21.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cogent Biosciences stock, see the COGT Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, COGT is a Underperform.

Cogent Biosciences is currently facing significant financial difficulties, with no recent revenue, ongoing operating losses, and negative cash flows. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation is unattractive due to a negative P/E ratio and absence of dividends. These factors contribute to the lowest overall stock score, highlighting substantial risks for investors.

Cogent Biosciences operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The company’s primary product is bezuclastinib, which is being evaluated for its efficacy in treating gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and systemic mastocytosis.

Average Trading Volume: 1,983,857

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.07B

