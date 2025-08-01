Coforge Limited Announces Executive Director Resignation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) has shared an announcement.

Coforge Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Gautam Samanta as Executive Director, effective October 10, 2025, as he pursues other opportunities. This change in leadership may impact the company’s strategic direction and operations, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about Coforge Limited

Coforge Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing technology solutions and services with a focus on digital transformation, cloud services, and IT consulting.

Average Trading Volume: 91,493

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 584.4B INR

See more data about COFORGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue