Coforge Limited Announces Executive Director Resignation

Coforge Limited ( (IN:COFORGE) ) has shared an announcement.
Coforge Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Gautam Samanta as Executive Director, effective October 10, 2025, as he pursues other opportunities. This change in leadership may impact the company’s strategic direction and operations, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.
More about Coforge Limited
Coforge Limited operates in the IT services industry, providing technology solutions and services with a focus on digital transformation, cloud services, and IT consulting.
Average Trading Volume: 91,493
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy
Current Market Cap: 584.4B INR
