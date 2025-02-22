Coffee Day Enterprises Resumes Insolvency Proceedings After Court Directive

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd ( (IN:COFFEEDAY) ) just unveiled an update.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd announced that the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) for the company has resumed following the Supreme Court’s directive. The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had initially stayed the process, but the stay was vacated as the appeal was not disposed of by the deadline. This development reinstates the powers of the Interim Resolution Professional, impacting the company’s ongoing insolvency proceedings.

More about Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd operates in the hospitality industry, primarily focusing on coffee products and services. The company is known for its coffee retail outlets and has a substantial market presence in India.

YTD Price Performance: -5.62%

Average Trading Volume: 192,544

Current Market Cap: 4.75B INR

