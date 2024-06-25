COFCO Joycome Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited (HK:1610) has released an update.

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 25, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of board members, fixing director remunerations, and re-appointing Baker Tilly Hong Kong Limited as the company auditor. The strong shareholder support reflects confidence in the company’s corporate governance and strategic direction.

