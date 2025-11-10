COFCO Joycome Foods Reports October 2025 Operational Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited ( (HK:1610) ) has provided an announcement.

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited has released its unaudited key operating data for October 2025, highlighting a hog production volume of 585,000 heads and a fresh pork sales volume of 32,300 tons. The average price for finishing hogs decreased to RMB 11.58 per kg, while branded fresh pork revenue accounted for 34.52% of total fresh pork revenue. These figures indicate a strategic emphasis on branded products and reflect the company’s operational performance in a competitive market.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1610) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on COFCO Joycome Foods Limited stock, see the HK:1610 Stock Forecast page.

More about COFCO Joycome Foods Limited

COFCO Joycome Foods Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the food industry with a focus on hog production and fresh pork sales. The company is known for its branded fresh pork products, which constitute a significant portion of its total fresh pork revenue.

Average Trading Volume: 25,592,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.74B

Find detailed analytics on 1610 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue