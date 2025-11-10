COFCO Joycome Foods Reports October 2025 Operational Data

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
COFCO Joycome Foods Limited ( (HK:1610) ) has provided an announcement.
COFCO Joycome Foods Limited has released its unaudited key operating data for October 2025, highlighting a hog production volume of 585,000 heads and a fresh pork sales volume of 32,300 tons. The average price for finishing hogs decreased to RMB 11.58 per kg, while branded fresh pork revenue accounted for 34.52% of total fresh pork revenue. These figures indicate a strategic emphasis on branded products and reflect the company’s operational performance in a competitive market.
More about COFCO Joycome Foods Limited
COFCO Joycome Foods Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the food industry with a focus on hog production and fresh pork sales. The company is known for its branded fresh pork products, which constitute a significant portion of its total fresh pork revenue.
Average Trading Volume: 25,592,272
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$7.74B
