Coelacanth Energy Nearly Doubles 2024 Year-End Reserves

Coelacanth Energy, Inc. ( (TSE:CEI) ) has provided an announcement.

Coelacanth Energy Inc. has announced a significant increase in its 2024 year-end reserves, nearly doubling its reserves from the previous year. The company has drilled additional wells and is constructing facilities to enhance production capacity, with plans to further expand infrastructure and production capabilities. This development is expected to significantly increase the company’s value and production output, positioning it for growth in the competitive oil and gas market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CEI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CEI is a Neutral.

Coelacanth Energy, Inc.’s overall score reflects its strong revenue growth but significant challenges with profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a neutral outlook, while the valuation indicates an overvaluation concern. The positive corporate event related to stakeholder alignment gives a slight boost but is not enough to outweigh the financial concerns.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:CEI stock, click here.

More about Coelacanth Energy, Inc.

Coelacanth Energy Inc. operates in the oil and gas industry, focusing on the exploration and production of natural resources. The company is primarily involved in the development of the Montney formation, a significant natural gas and oil play in Canada, and is working on expanding its production capabilities and infrastructure.

YTD Price Performance: -6.02%

Average Trading Volume: 167,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$420.4M

See more data about CEI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue