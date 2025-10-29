Coelacanth Energy Inc. Partners with ICP Securities for Market Making Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Coelacanth Energy, Inc. ( (TSE:CEI) ) has issued an announcement.

Coelacanth Energy Inc., a company operating in the energy sector, has engaged ICP Securities Inc. to provide automated market making services. This partnership aims to enhance liquidity and quote health for Coelacanth’s securities through ICP’s proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™. The agreement, starting on October 31, 2025, is initially set for four months and will automatically renew monthly unless terminated by either party. This move is expected to bolster Coelacanth’s market presence and potentially attract more investors by improving the trading environment for its securities.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:CEI) stock is a Hold with a C$1.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:CEI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:CEI is a Neutral.

Coelacanth Energy, Inc. faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow, despite revenue growth. The technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

More about Coelacanth Energy, Inc.

Average Trading Volume: 67,909

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$426.3M

