CodeLab Capital Acquires Majority Stake in Cloudya AS

PatientSky Group AS ( (DE:P990) ) just unveiled an update.

CodeLab Capital has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 50.06% of Cloudya AS for NOK 5,006,001, valuing the company at NOK 10 million. This transaction, settled entirely in CodeLab shares, includes provisions for future equity injection and delayed payments based on Cloudya’s market value. The acquisition is expected to close in early November, positioning Cloudya for further growth and expansion in the European market, enhancing its service offerings and strengthening its industry presence.

More about PatientSky Group AS

Cloudya is a Norwegian private limited company founded in November 2024, specializing in providing cloud solutions as a certified Amazon Partner. The company focuses on helping customers optimize their AWS environments with services like Well-Architected Reviews, cost optimization, and AWS funding assistance. Initially targeting the Norwegian market, Cloudya plans to expand into other European countries and broaden its service offerings. The company has achieved significant milestones, including being named an official Launch Partner for the AWS European Sovereign Cloud and winning Arrow’s AWS Distribution-Led Partner Prospecting League.

Average Trading Volume: 28,322

Current Market Cap: NOK45.28M

